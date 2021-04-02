CSP asks drivers to slow down after five trooper vehicles hit this year

Local News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol took to Twitter Friday to ask drivers to slow down and give emergency vehicles more room, saying drivers hit five of their trooper vehicles in the first three months of 2021.

"When you see the lights, you know something is happening," the tweet said. "Slow down, pay attention, and move away from the scene. Help us save lives."

Colorado state law requires drivers to move into another lane to give emergency vehicles more room to work, or slow down significantly while passing emergency crews.

