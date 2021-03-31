Pfizer expected to seek FDA authorization to vaccinate kids ages 12 to 15

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A new report out from Pfizer and BioNTech shows their vaccine is 100% effective against the virus in children ages 12 to 15.

Pfizer plans to submit the data to the FDA in the coming weeks to amend the emergency use so kids in that age range can also get vaccinated.

KRDO Newschannel 13 crunched the numbers to see how the virus has impacted people in the youngest age group listed on El Paso County’s COVID-19 dashboard.

According to El Paso County Public Health, about 15% of positive COVID-19 test results in the county come from newborns to age 19. However, the recorded hospitalizations and deaths for the same age group are much lower than that.

Two COVID-19 deaths were reported among people younger than 20 in El Paso County to date. Deaths among young people account for about 0.25% of deaths in the county. In the same age group, El Paso County Public Health reports 91 hospitalizations or about 3% of hospitalizations across all age groups.

But health experts warn although children are less likely to die of COVID-19, it’s still possible for them to get sick and spread the virus to other, more vulnerable populations.

