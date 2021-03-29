Elitch Gardens reopening with limited capacity in April

Local News

DENVER (KRDO) -- Season pass holders at Elitch Gardens will get first dibs on the Denver amusement park this year when it reopens at a limited capacity in late April.

Elitch Gardens announced Monday that it'll open on April 24-25 for season pass holders before opening to the public on May 1.

According to General Manager David Dorman, the park got approval to reopen with a capacity of 3,200 guests at one time. That's about 20% of the park's overall capacity.

Visitors will have to make a reservation to visit for the time being, and it's not yet clear how long that will be in place or how long the capacity will be limited.

The park says guests will also be required to wear masks or face coverings while in the park. Guests enjoying water attractions and children aged two and under are exempt from the mask requirement.

Staff at the park will also be working to maintain coronavirus prevention guidelines, including routine cleaning and disinfecting. See a full list of safety precautions here.

You can buy season passes now at Elitch's website.