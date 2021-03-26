Part of I-25 closed overnight in Colorado Springs after deadly crash

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Part of I-25 was closed overnight after Colorado Springs police responded to a deadly crash.

Police data showed officers were sent to an area of the interstate near Bijou just after 11 p.m. Thursday for reports of a man lying in the road.

At the scene, officers found one vehicle was stopped and a man was outside the vehicle. Police said a second vehicle was driving north on I-25 when it hit both the vehicle and the man. The man died at the scene and the driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police said speed did not play a role in the crash, but impairment is being investigated. The Major Crash Team is continuing the investigation.