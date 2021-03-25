Colorado legislation proposes changes to state’s felony murder law

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new bill in the Colorado legislature aims to change the way some murder charges are filed.

The bill, proposed by Sen. Pete Lee (D-Colorado Springs), would reduce the penalty for felony murder from life in prison without parole to up to 48 years in prison.

Under current state law, a person can be charged with felony murder if another person is killed while felonies, like burglary or robbery, are being committed. This means a person can be charged, even if they were not directly responsible for the victim's death.

According to data compiled by legislature council staff, at least 42 people have been convicted of felony murder in Colorado between 2017 to 2020.

