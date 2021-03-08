New COVID variant in Colorado prison as majority of DOC employees still not vaccinated

Local News

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The contagious COVID-19 variant B.1.351 has made its way to Colorado.

The state laboratory has detected Colorado's first three cases of the coronavirus variant that was first identified in South Africa.

In a joint release with Chaffee County Health and the Colorado Department of Corrections, CDPHE announced the cases include two staff members and one inmate at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex (BVCC) in Chaffee County.

At least 68 cases of variant B.1.351 have now been detected in 17 jurisdictions across the United States.

The state lab is now sequencing all positive tests from the correctional facility to look for variants. Everyone exposed at the facility will complete a 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, only 2,587 of around 6,200 Colorado DOC employees have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to DOC data. That equates to 41% of the total DOC staff.

CDPHE will host a vaccination clinic for family members and close contacts of staff later this week.

We've reached out to state health officials for an interview and will have an update on KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 5 and 6.