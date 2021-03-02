On the Lookout: Brazen burglars beeline to storage room

Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was as though they knew exactly where to look.

The night of February 23, two male burglars busted in the front window of Boost Mobile at 2016 North Hudson Avenue in Pueblo and headed straight for the back storage room.

Security cameras show one of them kicking in the storage room door and then, without searching or hesitation, reaching for the light switch.

Their attire didn't particularly stand out, except for one article: a suspect was wearing a pair of Chucks with pink laces.

If you know anything about the crime, or the criminals, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP, or submit a tip online. In addition to the potential Crime Stoppers reward, there is a separate $500 reward for the identification and arrest of all suspects involved.

Boost Mobile burglars

Pueblo Police are also on the lookout for the bank robber who held up the Pueblo Bank & Trust at 2127 Jerry Murphy Boulevard.

The crime happened February 10th, shortly after noon.

The suspect passed a note to the teller demanding cash, and then made his getaway in a gold or tan-colored sedan. The car appears to have body damage to the mid-passenger side.

If you have any information, call Pueblo Crimestoppers at 719-542-STOP.

Pueblo Bank & Trust robber

Pueblo Bank & Trust suspect vehicle



