Rep. Lamborn endorses 50 local students for US Service Academies

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dozens of local students from the Colorado Springs area are hoping to begin their journeys to become officers in the US Military after receiving recommendations from Rep. Doug Lamborn to join one of the U.S. Service Academies.

Fifty students from Colorado's 5th Congressional District were given recommendations to either West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy. They would become the Class of 2025.

The vast majority of the students are from Colorado Springs, with a few from towns around Colorado like Buena Vista and Thornton. Rep. Lamborn's office organized an interactive site so you can meet each of the students. (Click for link)

Rep. Lamborn's office says they receive hundreds of applications every year for recommendations to a service academy. The next round of applications for the Class of 2026 will be open from May to Sept. 24 at this link.