El Pollo Loco coming to Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's good news for Coloradans who are crazy about chicken: El Pollo Loco is expanding to Colorado Springs and beyond, with over a dozen locations expected in the next few years.
El Pollo Loco, which offers Mexican-style chicken meals, says it's opening five locations in Colorado Springs over the next five years.
The exact locations haven't been announced just yet, and El Pollo Loco hasn't set an opening date for its first Colorado restaurant.
It's part of an expansion for the chain, which is opening 140 new restaurants by 2026.
