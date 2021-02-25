Letecia Stauch will be in court tomorrow to discuss her counsel

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, will be in court on Friday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss her counsel.

Court documents state that Stauch will appear in court for an Arguello Advisement, which often indicates a defendant may try to represent themselves. Friday's hearing will be open to the public.

