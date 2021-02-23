High levels of radon found in 52% of El Paso County homes

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's more deadly than drunk driving, and elevated levels of it exist silently in more than half of all homes in El Paso County -- radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, and it can be easy to overlook in your home.

According to radon mitigation expert Brent Ulbert, there are a few red flags to look for in your home, whether you own or rent. It's best to test your home for radon levels in the winter, as there will be more radon present when it's cold out. If you find elevated radon in your home, make sure you contact a radon mitigation expert and then test your home again after they're finished.

Ulbert said the average cost of a brand new radon mitigation system is $1,200, and repairs to existing systems can be relatively cheap.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provides free radon tests to all Colorado residents, click here to get yours.

KRDO is talking more in-depth to radon experts today to show you how to keep your family safe. Tune in to KRDO News Channel 13 at 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. tonight for a full report.