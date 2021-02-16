On the Lookout: Test-drive auto theft suspect identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say Gino Rael took a local dealership's car for a test drive and never returned.
The incident happened on January 22, 2021 -- Rael and an unidentified woman walked into AAA Auto Performance seeking to test drive a 2002 Subaru Legacy Wagon. Police say the pair gave a stolen ID to the auto dealer, and never returned with the vehicle.
Rael has black hair, tattoo sleeves, and walks flat-footed with a noticeable limp. The female suspect has long black hair.
The car has a dealer license plate of BNI-743.
If you know where Gino Rael is, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.
Pueblo Police are trying to find 34-year-old Daniel Crookham, also known as Zamian Custodio. Crookham now has eight warrants out for his arrest. The alleged gang member is accused of stealing a vehicle, robbery, assault, drugs, and identity theft.
If you know where Daniel Crookham is, call Pueblo Police at 719-542-STOP.
El Paso County Sheriff's Investigators are looking for two burglars who took approximately $2,000 from Heidrich's Tree Farm.
The night of February 4th, 2021, the pair cut locks -- entering storage containers and the main office. They ended up stealing a Microsoft Surface 7 Pro, a torch, and irrigation parts.
If you recognize these suspects or have information on the crime, call the EPSO Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-6666.
