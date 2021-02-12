Firefighters called to wildland fire near Woodland Park

Local News

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department says crews were called to a wildland fire on the outskirts of Woodland Park Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported to be near Sunrise Court, which is near Highway 24 across the street from Walmart in Woodland Park.

The cause of the fire isn't yet known. Woodland Park police advised people in the area to stay clear, and residents nearby were ordered to begin evacuating before that notice was rescinded at about 4:29 p.m.

Fire crews contained the fire before 5 p.m., according to WPPD. It burned about an acre of land but came close to affecting nearby homes.

We'll update this story when more information is available.