State and El Paso Co. agree on vaccine discrepancy, 25,000 doses coming this week

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said after a COVID-19 vaccine shortfall in El Paso County, state officials, including Governor Jared Polis, are on the same page about the discrepancy and about 25,000 vaccine doses will be sent to the county this week.

KRDO was the first to report last week that local health officials felt El Paso County wasn't getting its fair share of COVID-19 doses.

Previously, the Governor's office said that they would send more vaccines after El Paso County administered the thousands of doses sitting on shelves that providers had.

"There are no inventory issues in El Paso County and I think we've convinced the Governor of that fact. I'm very pleased that he's made a commitment to make up for any shortage that El Paso County has had and that's being reflected this week," Suthers said.

At UCHealth's COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 1,700 people are receiving doses each day, according to Suthers. Health officials anticipate that they will soon vaccinate up to 2,000 people a day when the federal supply increases.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will have an update on the vaccine allocation in El Paso County tonight at 5 and 6.