Three people displaced in Colorado Springs house fire

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - No one was hurt, but three people were displaced after an early morning house fire Wednesday in Colorado Springs.

Fire crews went to the 4600 block of Gatewood Drive around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday. When they got there, crews said the home was filling with smoke, but the flames were in the ceiling.

It took crews about 40 minutes to get the fire under control after they pulled down parts of the ceiling to find it.

Fire investigators are working to find out what caused the fire, but said they believe it may have started in the fireplace.