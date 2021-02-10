Some social security recipients were overpaid during pandemic shutdown; here’s what to do

Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — The Social Security Administration acknowledges some recipients were overpaid by no fault of their own when offices were closed for COVID-19 from March to September 2020. People can now fill out a waiver to avoid paying the money back.

According to an internal message to Social Security offices, they are expecting to receive a short-term increase in overpayment waiver requests.

“We are implementing a streamlined overpayment waiver process for cases where our deferral of certain actions contributed to overpayments between March 2020 and September 2020,” the government website says.

The Social Security Administration says here’s what you should do if you think you are not at fault for overpayment and cannot afford to pay the money back or you are not at fault and think the overpayment is unfair for some other reason:

-Call the local Colorado Springs office at 1-888-880-0688

-Call the local Pueblo office at 1-888-737-1761

-Fill out the form SSA-632 Request for Waiver of Overpayment Recovery.

Watch KRDO Newschannel 13 at 10:00 to hear from an advocate for people with disabilities in Pueblo helping clients navigate the process of requesting a waiver.