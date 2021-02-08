No one hurt in early morning Colorado Springs house fire

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a northeast Colorado Springs home.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the home on Balance Circle just after 1 a.m. Monday. Crews said the fire started outside before moving inside.

Roughly 26 firefighters battled the fire and got it under control in about 40 minutes.

Crews said the people living in the home shouldn't be displaced.

An investigation into what started the fire is underway.