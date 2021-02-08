Man found dead from gunshot wound in San Luis home

Local News

SAN LUIS, Colo. (KRDO) - Costilla County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot and killed on Wednesday in San Luis.

The Sheriff's office said that around 11:40pm on Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a shooting call on the 900 block of Alfonso street in San Luis, where witnesses reported a man had been shot.

According to investigator, the Deputy found the dead victim, who they said has been identified as 47-year-old Christopher Lopez, of San Luis, lying on the dining room floor with what appeared to be a gunshot.

The investigation is ongoing by both the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Costilla County Sheriff's Office. No additional information as been released about the incident