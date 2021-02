Local News

ELLICOTT, Colo. (KRDO) - Nearly 3,500 Mountain View Electric customers are without power near Ellicott.

According to the Mountain View Electric outage map, the outage started just after 6:30 Thursday morning. Power is expected to be back on around 9:30 a.m.

Ellicott 22 schools were on a two-hour delay because of the outage.

It's not clear what caused it.