Pueblo County’s unemployment rate jumps to highest in the state

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — The unemployment rate in Pueblo County spiked to 11.3% in December, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, making it the worst in the state to end 2020.

It’s an increase from the month before when Pueblo County reported 8.3% unemployment in November, putting it in the fourth highest spot that month.

As a state, Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased in December to 8.4%. The national unemployment rate was unchanged from November at 6.7%. Senior Economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Ryan Gedney puts the numbers into context.

“These data provide a snapshot of Colorado’s employment situation as the state was experiencing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases and following the implementation of additional business restrictions due to multiple counties shifting to the COVID-19 red dial in mid-November,” Gedney said.