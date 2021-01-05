Public health order grants Colorado gyms same capacity as restaurants

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A brand new state public health order allows gyms to operate at the same capacity as restaurants.

In El Paso County, it means gyms went from 10% to 25% capacity allowance this week. Local fitness centers went from a complete shutdown in March 2020 to 50% capacity and as low as 10% capacity in recent weeks.

KRDO spoke with Anne Randall, owner of Orange Theory Fitness in Colorado Springs. Randall said the new year is a critical time for her fitness business as people work toward their New Year’s resolutions. Randall also thinks a bump in capacity is well-deserved, as El Paso County has reported zero COVID-19 outbreaks in gyms so far.

“I think people are seeing the statistics, and COVID isn’t spreading in gyms,” Randall said. “There’s been national statistics to prove that. And we’ve seen it here in our studios. And I think it’s reassuring people. A lot of our members who had their membership on freeze or on pause are now coming back to the studio feeling safe.”

The public health order also created a statewide restaurant certification program and allows professional performing artists in Level Red counties to practice and rehearse without an audience.