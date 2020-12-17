Colorado Springs police seek 3 in theft/forgery scheme

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for three people suspected in a scheme involving counterfeit cashier's checks to purchase cars and then using those cars to drive around Colorado Springs and steal mail.

CSPD says the ringleader in the spree appears to be 30-year-old Katelyn Wilson. Investigators say that Wilson contacts people selling their cars online, and then she gives them a fake cashier's check with a fictitious name to buy the vehicle.

Investigators say that Wilson drives away and the victims don't discover the check is fake until they go to deposit it. After Wilson takes the vehicle, police say she then "drives around stealing mail from mailboxes" and when she finds checks, she alters them and cashes them immediately.

Police say that Mychael Plunkett and Javier Rivera assist Wilson when it came to cashing the stolen checks.

All three suspects have warrants for their arrest -- Wilson faces charges of forgery, identity theft, and motor vehicle theft; Plunkett faces charges of identity theft, forgery and mail theft; Rivera has a warrant for identity theft and mail theft.

If you have information about the suspects, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.