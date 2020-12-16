Warming shelter opens for homeless youth in Colorado Springs

Local News

A temporary warming shelter has opened in Colorado Springs specifically for homeless youth who need a place to get inside for a few hours during the day.

The temporary drop-in shelter is at 223 N. Wahsatch Ave., and it's open to people aged 15-24 who are living outside or in other "marginal spaces" like cars or abandoned buildings.

It's not an overnight shelter, however, and it's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The shelter is organized by Inside Out Youth Services and The Place, and they're providing access to a meal and basic hygiene supplies, in addition to having caseworkers and mental health clinicians available.