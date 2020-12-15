Colorado businesses start Road to Recovery Initiative to get employees working again

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Leaders from a wide range of industries and backgrounds are working together to develop recommendations for getting Coloradans back to work.

This week marks the launch of The Road to Recovery Initiative developed by the Colorado Business Roundtable and Common Sense Institute.

Organizers told KRDO an executive from Governor Jared Polis' office is assisting the project, which includes local leaders from big corporations like AT&T, BP, and IBM.

Local businesses and organizations like ARC Thrift Stores, Buckley AFB, the Colorado Contractors Association, the Colorado Association of Realtors are also participating.

They believe "while COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges in terms of health and safety for Coloradans and the business community, the disruption has brought an opportunity to rethink and rework policies that could further elevate Colorado into a faster and more sustainable economic recovery."

Here's a full list of businesses and organizations involved in The Road to Recovery project:

ARC Thrift Stores

AT&T

AveXis, Inc.

Barton Institute

BP

Buckley AFB

Century Link

Colorado Association of Realtors

Colorado Business Roundtable

Colorado Contractors Association

Colorado State University

Colorado Succeeds

Colorado Workforce Development Council Office

Common Sense Institute

Coorstek

Deloitte

Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors

Governor's Office State Planning & Budgeting

Haselden Construction

IBM

Jacobs Engineering

JP Morgan Chase

Liberty Oilfield Services

Rocky Mountain MCA

Sapientia, LLC

Stevinson Group, Inc.

Strategic Initiatives Group, APPLE

The O’Neil Group

Zayo Group, LLC

KRDO NewsChannel 13's Julia Donovan plans to speak with Debbie Brown, President of the Colorado Business Roundtable, to learn more about the project and its goals Tuesday afternoon.

We also reached out to the governor's office to see how he feels about the coordinated effort to change policies and get employees back to work. We're still waiting to hear back. We'll have the full story tonight on KRDO at five and six.