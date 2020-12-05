6 area fire departments respond to overnight blaze in Black Forest

Local News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second straight morning, multiple crews responded to a fire in a rural area, and this time you can thank the Black Forest fire chief for a strong response.

During the early hours of Saturday, Chief PJ Langmaid saw a large glow from flames and reported a possible house fire at 19165 Campbell Road in northern Black Forest.

Initial crews at the scene found a large shed on the property engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze but remained in the area for several hours to ensure the fire wouldn't spread.

Falcon, Wescott, Peyton, Elbert and Larkspur fire departments also responded to the scene.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire was unclear as of noon Saturday.

At around 2:30 a.m. Friday, several fire agencies responded to a brush fire that burned approximately one acre near the intersection of U.S. 24 and Meridian Road in Falcon. The highway was closed for several hours and the fire's cause has yet to be released.