Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash after reported disturbance
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman on Friday night.
Several officers responded to a call about a disturbance on Delta Drive near Durango Drive in southeast Colorado Springs. The call came in around 10:10 p.m.
Callers said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that was involved in the disturbance. When officers got there, they discovered a woman dead in the road and an adult male with serious injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Police have not announced any arrests in connection to this case.
