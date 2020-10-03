Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash after reported disturbance

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman on Friday night.

Several officers responded to a call about a disturbance on Delta Drive near Durango Drive in southeast Colorado Springs. The call came in around 10:10 p.m.

Callers said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that was involved in the disturbance. When officers got there, they discovered a woman dead in the road and an adult male with serious injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection to this case.