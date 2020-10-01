Murals installed in Colorado Springs to encourage voting

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There are plenty of street art displays to behold in Colorado Springs already, but a new series of art in five spots across the town aims to encourage more people to register and vote in the upcoming election.

Colorado Springs is one of 10 cities taking part in the Voting is Voice Program, which features five US-based artists and their creations to spur voting. Each mural pulls inspiration from the artists' perspectives, but they also have QR codes directing people to Facebook's Voter Information Center.

Here are the murals and where you can see them:

925 S. Institute Street - Edie Fake @ediefake

15 E. Bijou Street - Jamilla Okubo @jamillaokubo

190 S. Cascade Ave. - Ramzy Masri @space.ram

15 S. Tejon Street - Troy Lamarr Chew @troylamarrchew