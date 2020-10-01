App launched with discounts for downtown Colorado Springs businesses

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's a good deal going on for customers shopping at dozens of businesses in downtown Colorado Springs -- the city just launched a new app that can help you save some money.

The Discover Downtown Pass app launched on Thursday. It's kind of like Groupon, but with a focus on small businesses in the Springs.

The app is free, and inside are deals to nearly 70 businesses around the downtown area. Some of them offer free or buy-one-get-one snacks and food, and there are also discounts for plenty of retailers.

And of course there are offers for free beer: several establishments in the downtown area, including Oskar Blues and Mash Mechanix, are offering buy one, get one free beer.

You can get the app at this link here.