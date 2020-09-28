Health officials concerned as COVID-19 cases near state threshold

Local News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Health officials are urging people to wear a mask and social distance now more than ever, as El Paso County's COVID-19 case numbers threaten its ability to keep businesses and gatherings at their current capacity.

Under Colorado's "Safer At Home Order Level One," El Paso County is allowed an incidence rate (the number of cases per 100,000 people) of 75 or less.

Two weeks ago the county's incidence rate was 62. It's now risen to 73.

The dramatic increase is considered a major red flag to local businesses.

Aside from changes to restaurant and bar services, the increase puts us at risk of losing our allowance for indoor gatherings up to 175 people, and outdoor gatherings up to 250 people.

At the current rate, El Paso County could exceed the state's level one threshold in the next two weeks. Right now it's unclear what the next set of guidelines would look like should that happen.