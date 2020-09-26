Police say an argument over a parking space lead to gunfire in a shopping center

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A man is in jail after police said he shot at another man when an argument over a parking space got heated.

Police received several 911 calls about gunfire and two men fighting in the parking lot near a Petco store at Powers Blvd. and S. Carefree Cir. just before noon on Saturday.

When police got there, one of the men involved in the fight called 911 to tell dispatchers that he had fired his gun into the ground. Police interviewed several witnesses who said the man did not shoot into the ground but at the man with whom he was arguing.

Police also said the evidence did not support the suspected shooter’s claim that he shot into the ground. Police said a vehicle that didn’t belong to either man was hit by a bullet, but no one was hurt in the very busy parking lot.

The vehicle had a broken window and the interior was damaged by the gunshot.

The man who is accused of firing the shot was taken into custody and charged with attempted second degree murder.