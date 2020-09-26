Four vehicle serious injury crash in Costilla County

Local News

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a four vehicle serious injury crash on Highway 160 at milepost 254.

Around 10:50 a.m. Saturday a black 1990 Toyota SR5 pickup truck, driven by Salvador Agustine from Blanca, was traveling eastbound on Colorado 160.

A black 2009 Dodge Charger patrol car belonging to the Blanca Police Department, driven by Officer Ricco Barron from Colorado Springs, was stopped in traffic eastbound on Colorado 160.

A black 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Mark Watkins from Peyton, and a red 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Jerold Everhart from Colorado Springs, were both traveling together westbound on Colorado 160.

Agustine’s Toyota crashed with the rear of Barron’s patrol car as it was trying to make a left turn from Colorado 160 onto Storm Avenue, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash pushed Barron’s car into the westbound lane of Colorado 160 where it side swiped Watkins’ motorcycle and then crashed head on with Everhart’s motorcycle.

Everhart was thrown from his motorcycle and was taken to the Alamosa Regional Medical Center for serious injuries.

Officer Barron was taken by a private vehicle to the Alamosa Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries.

Agustine was taken to the Alamosa Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries.

Watkins was not hurt in the crash. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.