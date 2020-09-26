Colorado State Patrol investigating injury crash in Alamosa County

Local News

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a one car crash that happened on County Road 4 North near County Road 116 North. The driver had a minor injury and the passenger suffered a serious injury.

Around 9:03 p.m. Friday, Jill McCord from Ridgway and her passenger Elizabeth Teitz, who is also from Ridgway, were traveling eastbound on Alamosa County Road 4 North in a silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma.

The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway for about 72.3 feet rolling one time before coming to rest on its wheels, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Teitz was taken to the San Luis Valley Medical Center for serious injuries. The crash is still being investigated.