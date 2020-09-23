COVID-19 cases confirmed at Wilson Elementary in District 11

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Colorado Springs School District 11 said it has learned of a new positive COVID case at Wilson Elementary School. That case is in addition to another positive case reported this week.

In response to the two cases, Wilson Elementary School will move to remote learning from Wednesday to October 7. Preschool at Wilson will also close during those two weeks.

The district said more staff will quarantine as a result of this second positive case.

The people who tested positive for COVID-19 are being quarantined until they are no longer exhibiting symptoms, according to the district. The people who were in close contact with those two COVID cases have been instructed to stay home for 14 days after their exposure.

The district said the people who were in contact with the two people who have COVID have been assessed for their mask use and social distancing.

The custodial teams are cleaning and disinfecting the district's buildings on a regular basis.