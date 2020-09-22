Families, state and local leaders react to CDC’s trick-or-treating guidance

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — On the first day of fall, the CDC has issued its guidance for Halloween. It discourages many of the hallmark traditions, including trick-or-treating, costume masks, and parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was asked what Colorado’s guidance for Halloween will be at a press conference Tuesday.

“I have not seen the CDC guidance,” Polis said. “We encourage people to reduce their interactions with others. If there’s a need in Colorado, we can work to provide that guidance. I think there’s probably a safe way to do that, where, rather than the face-to-face interactions, there’s candy that can be left at doors.”

El Paso County Public Health is waiting on state recommendations before issuing its guidance for Halloween. However, the health department told KRDO its guidance will likely depend on how the virus is trending in El Paso County leading up to Halloween.

Most parents on KRDO’s Facebook page claim they’ll take their kids trick-or-treating no matter what. Halloween falls on a Saturday this year.

