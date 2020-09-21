Witness recounts hit and run at Colorado Springs 7-Eleven Sunday night

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One man told KRDO how he says an argument led to a man pulling his gun, and hitting someone with his car, outside a convenience store in southeast Colorado Springs Sunday night.

Police say they were called to the 7-Eleven on S Circle Drive around 9:00 Sunday for a disturbance. When they got there, the victim was laying on the ground.

"An argument ensued about how I made him lose his job because he was messed up on drugs," Christopher Kittridge told us. "So he pulled a gun, and my friends came out to help me, and one of my friends got run over."

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kittridge told us he's homeless, and he hopes this doesn't add to the stigma against him and the others.

"I don't want this to look bad on my community, the homeless community in the area," he said.

Some people we talked to outside the store Monday said they can't believe this happened in Colorado Springs. They said they feel the city is much safer than other parts of the state or country.

"It's kind of shocking," said Derick Cantrell. "When I came here I loved this city, you know? I've never really seen too much violence."

Others said they're not surprised to see crime in this neighborhood, saying it's a "sketchy" part of town.

"I've been here before when a guy jumped in another guy's car and took off and stole it," Aimee Contreras told us.