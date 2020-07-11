Hot Weather Continues

Local

A dry and stable airmass will stick around across the Western U.S. keeping us under sunshine and hot summery weather.

Smoke from various scattered wildfires across the West will also leave us with hazy skies and beautiful red sunsets.

There is just enough moisture to give us a chance for isolated afternoon storms over Colorado Springs and La Junta during the mid afternoon, but these storms will only bring brief relief from the expected triple digit high temperatures.

The rest of the week will stay very hot and dry with highs near 90 each afternoon.