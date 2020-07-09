Pikes Peak Workforce Center opens temporary location to serve more people

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With a high number of people looking for work in the state, Pikes Peak Workforce Center in Colorado Springs is setting up a temporary location to serve more residents.

The temporary office, at 1049 N. Academy Boulevard, aims to help people social distance while searching for jobs. The center offers internet and help with applying for jobs.

The center is holding two-hour sessions between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with 30-minute cleaning sessions in between.

You can call 719-667-3700 to set up an appointment or find out more information at this link.