El Paso County establishing board to determine financial liability in use of force incidents

Local News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a committee that will decide whether the county covers a portion of legal fees for officers involved in "use of force" cases.

This comes after Governor Jared Polis signed SB-217 into law, which indicates that the employer of a local law enforcement officer -- for example, the county's Sheriff -- can determine whether the deputy or officer is acting in good faith in performing their duties in a use of force incident. If they are determined to not have acted in good faith, the local law enforcement officer is liable to $25,000 in a case, or 5% of the judgement -- whichever is less.

County Attorney Diana May and El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder proposed a board made of one member from the Sheriff's Office, the County Attorney's Office, the Board of Commissioners, and the Human Resources and Risk Management Office. That board will make the final decision whether the law enforcement officer would be indemnified, and therefore fully covered by the county for legal defense and fees.

Now that the committee has officially been created, it's tasked with bringing rules for evaluating "use of force" claims to the Board of Commissioners for approval.