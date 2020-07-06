Hundreds wait in line for COVID-19 testing in Colorado Springs following holiday weekend

Local News

Colorado Springs, CO (KRDO) -- Hundreds of cars lined up at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Monday at UCHealth in Colorado Springs following the July 4th holiday weekend.

Carolyn Vogrin, a spokesperson for UCHealth spokesperson Carolyn Vogrin said that 267 people had gone through the testing tent off Parkside Drive as of 2:30 p.m. Monday. While that is considered a busy day, Vogrin told KRDO it's not the busiest day ever at the testing site.

UCHealth says the high traffic could be because the testing site was closed Saturday. It’s usually open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state of Colorado and in El Paso County don’t reflect the number of hospitalizations. According to El Paso County Public Health, coronavirus hospitalizations remained rather steady throughout the month of June, despite cases increasing.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is working to find out the reason behind those numbers and whether healthcare officials are worried about an uptick in cases following the holiday weekend.