Deaf people face more challenges with masks during COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Many Coloradans continue to wear a mask out in public, per health department guidance, but the COVID-19 safety precaution has its downfalls for deaf people.

The deaf and hard of hearing community struggles to read lips and understand facial expressions when speaking to masked people, making everyday life for them even more challenging.

KRDO plans to speak with experts from the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind to learn more about the difficulties people hard of hearing are currently facing, and how other people can help them during this time.

