Colorado Springs city council members holding town halls on police accountability commission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This week, two Colorado Springs City Council members are holding virtual town halls to talk about the new Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission.

Last Wednesday, applications for the new commission were due.

Councilmen Don Knight and David Geislinger will be holding individual events to hear from their districts on the new group, among other topics.

The commission was approved by City Council with an 8-1 vote on June 23rd. It will be tasked with bringing policy recommendations to City Council, the mayor's office, and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

