Families across Colorado Springs celebrate July 4th

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Celebrating the birth of our country during these very different and uncertain times brings a whole rollercoaster of emotions.

Families tailgated all across Colorado Springs Saturday to celebrate Independence Day from a distance, under the numerous firework displays across the city.

For new mom Kelsea Pewitt and her 9-month-old baby who've missed so many firsts this year -- their first 4th of July together wasn't exactly what she'd hoped.

"This is the best I guess it could get. I mean we're out here and hopefully she'll enjoy it," Kelsea told us.

But Kelsea, like others we talked to, is using the holiday as a way to put her best foot forward.

"We've been through a lot, but we're together," said Scott Hornick, celebrating his 21st anniversary married to his wife, Monica. "Every year we go and we celebrate fireworks from day one. We got married on the 4th which is kind of contrarian but that’s just us. We're super grateful. The rain came and here we are!”

The organizer of the ten firework displays across El Paso County -- Keri Hardin with the Colorado Springs Sports Corp -- told us it was the group's goal to lift people's spirits during the pandemic.

"We didn't want to cancel our event so we got creative," Hardin said. "We've heard the phrase about coming together while still staying apart and this gives us the chance to do that."