Man commits suicide at the El Paso County Jail

Local News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says an inmate at the county jail committed suicide Friday afternoon.

Around 2:19 p.m., paramedics responded to an emergency at the male housing ward at the El Paso County Jail.

Deputies say a male inmate was found hanging inside his cell. Deputies assisted the inmate down and immediately performed CPR. The inmate was not breathing and had no pulse.

Officials also used an automated external defibrillator with the help of medical staff. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner's Office says it will not release the identity of the inmate until the next of kin is notified and positively identifies him.

The Sheriff's Office says this is the fifth completed suicide at the El Paso County Jail since 2009.

Deputies are still investigating and will release more information as it becomes available.