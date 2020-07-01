Labor Day Lift Off will continue without lake events and field activities

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The 43rd Annual Labor Day Lift Off is a go despite the coronavirus pandemic. However, organizers say there will be modifications to this year’s hot air balloon event to practice social distancing and safety.

This year the event will not be held at Memorial Park; instead the balloons will launch from different locations in Colorado Springs so people can see them from around the city.

“The Colorado Springs community will be able to experience early morning balloon launches while balloons fill the city skyline, launching from numerous locations around town,” Hot Apple Productions Managing Member, Scott Appelman said in a statement.

“Additionally, we will have a pop up Balloon Glow, weather permitting. Locations to be determined for the upcoming Labor Day weekend”.

None of the usual events will happen at Memorial Park this year. Labor Day Lift Off’s donut eating contest, lake events, and field activities are cancelled and no vendors will be there either.

Event organizers Hot Apple Productions, LLC and the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation said this will be one of very few balloon events that will take place in the world this year.