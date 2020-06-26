As COVID-19 cases rise in neighboring states, will it dismantle Colorado’s progress?

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- States like Arizona, Texas, and Utah have seen an influx of new diagnoses of COVID-19, and while Colorado's case number has increased, will it reach the same levels seen in neighboring states?.

On Thursday afternoon, the El Paso County Health Department reported 21 new cases in the area, and 26 the day before. Overall, Colorado is still a state with low transmission levels compared to states seeing thousands of new cases a day.

Stay-at-home orders have been modified allowing bars, restaurants, and other attractions to open up, but state and county officials are worried if social distancing and mask-wearing are not taken seriously, our state could see an increase like others.

KRDO is asking local health officials and the tourism office if they're worried about visitors from other states coming to Colorado.

Watch the full story on KRDO Newschannel 13 at 5 p.m.