Man connected to series of vehicle break-ins in Cimarron Hills area arrested

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a month-long crime spree in Cimarron Hills that saw numerous vehicles broken into, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says one suspect has been arrested for a slew of charges.

It started on May 5 when the first vehicle break-in was reported; the sheriff's office says suspects then used that stolen vehicle to go around the neighborhood breaking into other vehicles. Officials say the suspects stole wallets, money, and credit cards.

EPCSO didn't say how it tracked down one of the suspects, but the office announced Friday that Nicholas Bridgford, 22, was arrested on multiple charges -- those include theft, burglary, criminal impersonation, attempt to influence a public servant, and others -- in connection with 21 cases.

The sheriff's office issued a reminder for people to keep doors locked and park near your house. It's also important to not leave valuables in plain sight.