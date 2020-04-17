KRDO honored by Colorado Broadcasters Association

Local News

KRDO was honored by the Colorado Broadcasters Association with awards in nine categories, and our station General Manager Mark Pimentel was also recognized for his work in service to southern Colorado.

The CBA officially announced the list of winners in this year's awards on Friday. KRDO won in the following categories:

Award of Excellence: Best Community Service Campaign - Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure'

Award of Excellence: Best Station Promotion/Marketing Campaign - The Bomb Cyclone

Award of Excellence: Best Feature News Report - Ted Bundy

Award of Excellence: Best Investigative Reporting - Stephanie Sierra

Award of Excellence: Best Sportscaster - Rob Namnoum

Certificate of Merit: Best Documentary - Illicit Spas In-Depth Special

Certificate of Merit: Best Photojournalist - Chappin Everett

Certificate of Merit: Best Station Website - KRDO.com

Mark Pimentel was also honored with the Harry W. Hoth Public Service Award, which goes to a broadcaster in the Colorado Springs market who has shown a strong commitment to public service. Pimentel was instrumental in many of KRDO's outreach campaigns, including fundraisers for first responders with Shield 616, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, The Salvation Army, and many others.