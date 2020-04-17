Colorado Springs enacts burn restrictions

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of Friday, a burn restriction has been implemented in Colorado Springs as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department issued a notice saying the restrictions follow Gov. Jared Polis' recommendations as local resources are strained by fighting coronavirus.

Included in the restrictions are: no outdoor recreational fires, no outdoor smoking in city-owned parks and open spaces, no small internal combustion engines without a functioning spark arrestor, and obviously no fireworks or open burning of trash.

Fire pits, barbecue grills, and smoking in your own backyard are still OK. See this link for more information.

There isn't an end date for the restrictions at this time.