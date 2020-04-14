On the Lookout: Colorado Springs police seek gas station robber, sheriff’s office still looking for an auto thief

Local News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police is putting you on the lookout for a man who held up a gas station back in January.

On January 18, police say the suspect entered the Circle K store at 6560 South Academy Boulevard at 3:58 a.m. He was armed with a handgun and a mask covering his face.

Police said, "The suspect held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding money and merchandise." The suspect then made away with some items.

The suspect is described as a possible white teenage male, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 120 to 145 pounds.

If you have any information, call Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000.

The El Paso County Sheriff's office says they are still looking for a suspected car thief.

KRDO originally showed you her picture last week. The Sheriff's Office says they have received some tips but she is still on the run.

Between April 5 and 6, the suspect is accused of stealing a maroon 1999 Toyota Camry from the 4800 Block of Manzana Drive near the Security-Widefield area. Deputies say she later used the victim's credit card that had been left in the car at a store in Monument.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic and black 28-year-old woman standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pountds.

If you have any information, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777.