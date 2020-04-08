Sheriff’s office investigating car and credit card theft

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A maroon 1999 Toyota Camry was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot near Manzana Drive and Bradley Road, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

A statement from the sheriff’s office said it was taken sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

The victim's credit card was inside the stolen car, and it was later used at a store in Monument.

The sheriff's office released images of the suspect and stolen vehicle taken from surveillance footage.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call the Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777.

Any information may be valuable in solving the case and could consist of things as simple as anyone remembering suspicious vehicles or people they saw in or around the area on Monday.





